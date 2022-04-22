Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 1:40 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arenado StL 11 42 17 10 .405
Beer Ari 12 35 14 3 .400
Olson Atl 14 50 20 9 .400
Hosmer SD 12 45 17 4 .378
M.Machado SD 14 53 19 12 .358
J.Sánchez Mia 11 45 16 9 .356
Bryant Col 11 43 15 11 .349
Joe Col 11 43 15 8 .349
Suzuki ChC 13 35 12 9 .343
Edman StL 11 38 13 4 .342

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Profar, San Diego, 4; Belt, San Francisco, 4; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 4; Lindor, New York, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 11 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 16; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 12; Bell, Washington, 12; Profar, San Diego, 11; S.Marte, New York, 11; 5 tied at 10.

Pitching

Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 2-0; López, Miami, 2-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories