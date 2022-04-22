NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arenado StL
|11
|42
|17
|10
|.405
|Beer Ari
|12
|35
|14
|3
|.400
|Olson Atl
|14
|50
|20
|9
|.400
|Hosmer SD
|12
|45
|17
|4
|.378
|M.Machado SD
|14
|53
|19
|12
|.358
|J.Sánchez Mia
|11
|45
|16
|9
|.356
|Bryant Col
|11
|43
|15
|11
|.349
|Joe Col
|11
|43
|15
|8
|.349
|Suzuki ChC
|13
|35
|12
|9
|.343
|Edman StL
|11
|38
|13
|4
|.342
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Profar, San Diego, 4; Belt, San Francisco, 4; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 4; Lindor, New York, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 11 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 16; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 12; Bell, Washington, 12; Profar, San Diego, 11; S.Marte, New York, 11; 5 tied at 10.
Pitching
Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 2-0; López, Miami, 2-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.