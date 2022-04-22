Trending:
The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 1:40 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ramírez Cle 12 47 20 7 .426
N.Lowe Tex 12 48 19 4 .396
Franco TB 12 51 20 9 .392
Kwan Cle 11 34 13 10 .382
Benintendi KC 11 39 14 3 .359
Bogaerts Bos 12 48 17 6 .354
France Sea 13 49 16 7 .327
Straw Cle 12 46 15 14 .326
Lopez KC 11 34 11 3 .324
Kemp Oak 13 45 14 7 .311

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; France, Seattle, 12; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Brown, Oakland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; Mejía, Tampa Bay, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; 3 tied at 9.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 5 tied at 2-1.

