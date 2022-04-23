NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arenado StL
|12
|46
|19
|10
|.413
|Olson Atl
|15
|54
|21
|10
|.389
|Hosmer SD
|12
|45
|17
|4
|.378
|M.Machado SD
|14
|53
|19
|12
|.358
|Bryant Col
|11
|43
|15
|11
|.349
|Joe Col
|11
|43
|15
|8
|.349
|Bell Was
|16
|55
|19
|10
|.345
|Edman StL
|12
|41
|14
|4
|.341
|Freeman LAD
|12
|48
|16
|9
|.333
|Hayes Pit
|14
|48
|16
|5
|.333
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Profar, San Diego, 4; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Belt, San Francisco, 4; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 4; Lindor, New York, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 11 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 16; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 12; Bell, Washington, 12; Profar, San Diego, 11; S.Marte, New York, 11; Harper, Philadelphia, 11; 6 tied at 10.
Pitching
Scherzer, New York, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.