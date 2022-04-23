Trending:
The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 12:33 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arenado StL 12 46 19 10 .413
Olson Atl 15 54 21 10 .389
Hosmer SD 12 45 17 4 .378
M.Machado SD 14 53 19 12 .358
Bryant Col 11 43 15 11 .349
Joe Col 11 43 15 8 .349
Bell Was 16 55 19 10 .345
Edman StL 12 41 14 4 .341
Freeman LAD 12 48 16 9 .333
Hayes Pit 14 48 16 5 .333

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Profar, San Diego, 4; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Belt, San Francisco, 4; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 4; Lindor, New York, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 11 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 16; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 12; Bell, Washington, 12; Profar, San Diego, 11; S.Marte, New York, 11; Harper, Philadelphia, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Pitching

Scherzer, New York, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.

