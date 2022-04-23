Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 12:33 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
N.Lowe Tex 12 48 19 4 .396
Kwan Cle 12 38 15 10 .395
Franco TB 13 56 22 11 .393
Ramírez Cle 13 51 20 7 .392
Bogaerts Bos 13 52 20 8 .385
Benintendi KC 12 43 16 3 .372
Choi TB 12 31 11 7 .355
J.Crawford Sea 14 45 15 7 .333
Guerrero Jr. Tor 14 50 16 9 .320
Lopez KC 12 38 12 3 .316

Home Runs

S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 14 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; France, Seattle, 12; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Brown, Oakland, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 5 tied at 2-1.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories