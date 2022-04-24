Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 12:21 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
N.Lowe Tex 14 55 21 5 .382
Benintendi KC 12 43 16 3 .372
Franco TB 14 60 22 11 .367
Ramírez Cle 14 55 20 7 .364
Arraez Min 14 44 16 5 .364
Kwan Cle 13 42 15 10 .357
Bogaerts Bos 14 56 20 8 .357
Guerrero Jr. Tor 15 54 18 9 .333
J.Crawford Sea 14 45 15 7 .333
Meadows Det 12 42 14 8 .333

Home Runs

S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 16 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Brown, Oakland, 12; France, Seattle, 12; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Bregman, Houston, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 4 tied at 2-1.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 AUSA/ODYD POP-UP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories