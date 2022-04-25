AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Benintendi KC
|14
|49
|19
|4
|.388
|France Sea
|16
|64
|24
|11
|.375
|N.Lowe Tex
|15
|59
|22
|5
|.373
|Ramírez Cle
|15
|58
|21
|7
|.362
|Arraez Min
|15
|48
|17
|6
|.354
|J.Crawford Sea
|16
|54
|19
|8
|.352
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|16
|57
|20
|10
|.351
|Bogaerts Bos
|15
|60
|21
|8
|.350
|Franco TB
|15
|63
|22
|12
|.349
|Kwan Cle
|14
|44
|15
|10
|.341
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 6; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Rizzo, New York, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 18 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; France, Seattle, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; Bregman, Houston, 12; Rizzo, New York, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; 4 tied at 11.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 5 tied at 2-1.
