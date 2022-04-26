Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 12:10 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Benintendi KC 14 49 19 4 .388
N.Lowe Tex 16 63 24 6 .381
France Sea 16 64 24 11 .375
Arraez Min 15 48 17 6 .354
J.Crawford Sea 16 54 19 8 .352
Ramírez Cle 16 60 21 7 .350
Franco TB 15 63 22 12 .349
Guerrero Jr. Tor 17 61 21 10 .344
Bogaerts Bos 16 64 22 8 .344
Kwan Cle 14 44 15 10 .341

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 6; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Rizzo, New York, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 17 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; France, Seattle, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; Bregman, Houston, 12; Rizzo, New York, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 6 tied at 2-1.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|2 AFCEA Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
5|2 Mass Casualty Incidents: IPSA Symposium
5|2 Dell Technologies World
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories