NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hosmer SD
|16
|59
|23
|6
|.390
|Hayes Pit
|16
|55
|20
|8
|.364
|Wendle Mia
|14
|47
|17
|8
|.362
|M.Machado SD
|18
|66
|23
|14
|.348
|Bell Was
|18
|58
|20
|10
|.345
|Arenado StL
|16
|61
|21
|10
|.344
|Grichuk Col
|12
|44
|15
|7
|.341
|Happ ChC
|16
|51
|17
|10
|.333
|Olson Atl
|18
|66
|22
|10
|.333
|Freeman LAD
|17
|67
|22
|13
|.328
Home Runs
Pederson, San Francisco, 6; Cron, Colorado, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; 14 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 17; Alonso, New York, 16; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 15; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 15; S.Marte, New York, 15; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Suzuki, Chicago, 13; Bell, Washington, 13; Harper, Philadelphia, 13; 3 tied at 12.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 3-0; Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Bassitt, New York, 3-1; 9 tied at 2-0.
