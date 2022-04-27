Trending:
The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 12:25 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Hosmer SD 16 59 23 6 .390
Hayes Pit 16 55 20 8 .364
Wendle Mia 14 47 17 8 .362
M.Machado SD 18 66 23 14 .348
Bell Was 18 58 20 10 .345
Arenado StL 16 61 21 10 .344
Grichuk Col 12 44 15 7 .341
Happ ChC 16 51 17 10 .333
Olson Atl 18 66 22 10 .333
Freeman LAD 17 67 22 13 .328

Home Runs

Pederson, San Francisco, 6; Cron, Colorado, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; 14 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 17; Alonso, New York, 16; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 15; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 15; S.Marte, New York, 15; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Suzuki, Chicago, 13; Bell, Washington, 13; Harper, Philadelphia, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 3-0; Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Bassitt, New York, 3-1; 9 tied at 2-0.

