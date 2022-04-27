AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Benintendi KC
|15
|54
|21
|5
|.389
|France Sea
|17
|68
|25
|11
|.368
|N.Lowe Tex
|17
|66
|24
|6
|.364
|Bogaerts Bos
|17
|69
|25
|10
|.362
|Choi TB
|15
|42
|15
|7
|.357
|J.Crawford Sea
|17
|59
|21
|8
|.356
|Arraez Min
|16
|48
|17
|6
|.354
|Trout LAA
|14
|49
|17
|13
|.347
|Ramírez Cle
|17
|64
|22
|7
|.344
|Kwan Cle
|14
|44
|15
|10
|.341
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 5 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 18; Marsh, Los Angeles, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; Bregman, Houston, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; 4 tied at 11.
Pitching
Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; L.Severino, New York, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0.
