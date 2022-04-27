Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 12:25 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Benintendi KC 15 54 21 5 .389
France Sea 17 68 25 11 .368
N.Lowe Tex 17 66 24 6 .364
Bogaerts Bos 17 69 25 10 .362
Choi TB 15 42 15 7 .357
J.Crawford Sea 17 59 21 8 .356
Arraez Min 16 48 17 6 .354
Trout LAA 14 49 17 13 .347
Ramírez Cle 17 64 22 7 .344
Kwan Cle 14 44 15 10 .341

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 5 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 18; Marsh, Los Angeles, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; Bregman, Houston, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; L.Severino, New York, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories