AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|18
|73
|29
|12
|.397
|Benintendi KC
|16
|58
|22
|5
|.379
|Trout LAA
|15
|52
|19
|14
|.365
|France Sea
|19
|74
|27
|11
|.365
|Ramírez Cle
|18
|68
|24
|9
|.353
|J.Crawford Sea
|19
|67
|23
|9
|.343
|N.Lowe Tex
|18
|70
|24
|6
|.343
|Kwan Cle
|14
|44
|15
|10
|.341
|Arraez Min
|18
|57
|19
|6
|.333
|Grossman Det
|15
|52
|17
|7
|.327
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 7 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 18; Marsh, Los Angeles, 14; Brown, Oakland, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; 4 tied at 12.
Pitching
Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; 6 tied at 2-0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.