April 28, 2022 1:00 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 18 73 29 12 .397
Benintendi KC 16 58 22 5 .379
Trout LAA 15 52 19 14 .365
France Sea 19 74 27 11 .365
Ramírez Cle 18 68 24 9 .353
J.Crawford Sea 19 67 23 9 .343
N.Lowe Tex 18 70 24 6 .343
Kwan Cle 14 44 15 10 .341
Arraez Min 18 57 19 6 .333
Grossman Det 15 52 17 7 .327

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 7 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 18; Marsh, Los Angeles, 14; Brown, Oakland, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; 6 tied at 2-0.

