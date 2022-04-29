NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hosmer SD
|18
|65
|27
|8
|.415
|M.Machado SD
|20
|76
|30
|18
|.395
|Arenado StL
|18
|68
|26
|11
|.382
|Happ ChC
|18
|57
|19
|11
|.333
|Bell Was
|20
|64
|21
|10
|.328
|Hayes Pit
|18
|61
|20
|8
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|18
|61
|20
|11
|.328
|Edman StL
|18
|62
|20
|12
|.323
|Wendle Mia
|16
|53
|17
|8
|.321
|N.Castellanos Phi
|20
|72
|23
|11
|.319
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Profar, San Diego, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Riley, Atlanta, 5; 12 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 18; Arenado, St. Louis, 17; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 15; Profar, San Diego, 15; S.Marte, New York, 15; 4 tied at 14.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 3-0; Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Wright, Atlanta, 3-0; P.López, Miami, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Bassitt, New York, 3-1; 6 tied at 2-0.
