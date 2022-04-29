Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Hosmer SD 18 65 27 8 .415
M.Machado SD 20 76 30 18 .395
Arenado StL 18 68 26 11 .382
Happ ChC 18 57 19 11 .333
Bell Was 20 64 21 10 .328
Hayes Pit 18 61 20 8 .328
McNeil NYM 18 61 20 11 .328
Edman StL 18 62 20 12 .323
Wendle Mia 16 53 17 8 .321
N.Castellanos Phi 20 72 23 11 .319

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Profar, San Diego, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Riley, Atlanta, 5; 12 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 18; Arenado, St. Louis, 17; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 15; Profar, San Diego, 15; S.Marte, New York, 15; 4 tied at 14.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 3-0; Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Wright, Atlanta, 3-0; P.López, Miami, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Bassitt, New York, 3-1; 6 tied at 2-0.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|6 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories