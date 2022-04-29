Trending:
The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 9:36 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Benintendi KC 17 61 24 6 .393
Bogaerts Bos 19 74 29 12 .392
France Sea 19 74 27 11 .365
Trout LAA 16 54 19 14 .352
Ramírez Cle 19 72 25 9 .347
J.Crawford Sea 19 67 23 9 .343
N.Lowe Tex 19 73 25 6 .342
Arraez Min 18 57 19 6 .333
Grossman Det 15 52 17 7 .327
Urshela Min 17 53 17 8 .321

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Judge, New York, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 7 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Brown, Oakland, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13; Stanton, New York, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

