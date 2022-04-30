NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hosmer SD
|19
|68
|27
|9
|.397
|M.Machado SD
|21
|80
|31
|18
|.388
|Arenado StL
|19
|72
|27
|11
|.375
|McNeil NYM
|19
|64
|22
|11
|.344
|Iglesias Col
|16
|56
|19
|6
|.339
|Grichuk Col
|15
|57
|19
|7
|.333
|Bell Was
|20
|64
|21
|10
|.328
|Hayes Pit
|19
|65
|21
|9
|.323
|Edman StL
|19
|66
|21
|12
|.318
|Happ ChC
|19
|60
|19
|11
|.317
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; Riley, Atlanta, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Profar, San Diego, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Adames, Milwaukee, 5; 13 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 19; Arenado, St. Louis, 17; Alonso, New York, 17; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 16; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 15; Profar, San Diego, 15; S.Marte, New York, 15; 5 tied at 14.
Pitching
Megill, New York, 4-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 3-0; Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Wright, Atlanta, 3-0; P.López, Miami, 3-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Bassitt, New York, 3-1; 6 tied at 2-0.
