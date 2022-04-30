Trending:
The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 12:01 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Hosmer SD 19 68 27 9 .397
M.Machado SD 21 80 31 18 .388
Arenado StL 19 72 27 11 .375
McNeil NYM 19 64 22 11 .344
Iglesias Col 16 56 19 6 .339
Grichuk Col 15 57 19 7 .333
Bell Was 20 64 21 10 .328
Hayes Pit 19 65 21 9 .323
Edman StL 19 66 21 12 .318
Happ ChC 19 60 19 11 .317

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; Riley, Atlanta, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Profar, San Diego, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Adames, Milwaukee, 5; 13 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 19; Arenado, St. Louis, 17; Alonso, New York, 17; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 16; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 15; Profar, San Diego, 15; S.Marte, New York, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Pitching

Megill, New York, 4-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 3-0; Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Wright, Atlanta, 3-0; P.López, Miami, 3-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Bassitt, New York, 3-1; 6 tied at 2-0.

