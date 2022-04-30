Trending:
The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 12:01 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Benintendi KC 18 64 25 6 .391
Bogaerts Bos 20 77 29 12 .377
France Sea 20 79 28 11 .354
J.Crawford Sea 20 71 25 11 .352
Ramírez Cle 19 72 25 9 .347
Trout LAA 17 58 20 14 .345
Grossman Det 15 52 17 7 .327
N.Lowe Tex 20 77 25 6 .325
LeMahieu NYY 19 68 22 13 .324
Franco TB 19 79 25 14 .316

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; France, Seattle, 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; Stanton, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; 6 tied at 13.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 9 tied at 2-0.

