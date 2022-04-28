On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Toronto 1, Boston 0

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 6:06 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 31 1 6 1
Story 2b 3 0 0 0 Springer dh 3 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0
Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 Tapia rf 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0
Arroyo ss 3 0 1 0 Kirk c 4 0 2 1
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0
Shaw dh 2 0 0 0 Katoh 1b 2 0 0 0
Bogaerts ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Boston 000 000 000 0
Toronto 001 000 00x 1

E_Arroyo (1). LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 9. 2B_Hernández (8), Chapman (4). SB_Espinal (3), Arroyo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Whitlock L,1-1 3 4 1 0 2 2
Davis 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Schreiber 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Manoah W,4-0 7 3 0 0 1 7
Cimber H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romano S,9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:42. A_23,144 (53,506).

