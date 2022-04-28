Toronto 1, Boston 0

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shaw dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Katoh 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|00x
|—
|1
E_Arroyo (1). LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 9. 2B_Hernández (8), Chapman (4). SB_Espinal (3), Arroyo (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whitlock L,1-1
|3
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Davis
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Schreiber
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah W,4-0
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Cimber H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano S,9-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:42. A_23,144 (53,506).
