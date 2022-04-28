On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Toronto 1, Boston 0

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 6:06 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 1 8
Story 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Hernández cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Arroyo ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Shaw dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Bogaerts ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .392
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 3 5
Springer dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Tapia rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .210
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219
Kirk c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .265
Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Katoh 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .143
Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .080
Boston 000 000 000_0 4 1
Toronto 001 000 00x_1 6 0

a-grounded out for Shaw in the 8th.

E_Arroyo (1). LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 9. 2B_Hernández (8), Chapman (4). RBIs_Kirk (2). SB_Espinal (3), Arroyo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Shaw, Dalbec); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Springer, Espinal). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Tapia.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Whitlock, L, 1-1 3 4 1 0 2 2 61 0.54
Davis 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.89
Schreiber 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 22 0.00
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.00
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.40
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah, W, 4-0 7 3 0 0 1 7 92 1.44
Cimber, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.80
Romano, S, 9-10 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.74

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:42. A_23,144 (53,506).

