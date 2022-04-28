Toronto 1, Boston 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|8
|
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Arroyo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Shaw dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Bogaerts ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.392
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|5
|
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Tapia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Katoh 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Boston
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Toronto
|001
|000
|00x_1
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Shaw in the 8th.
E_Arroyo (1). LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 9. 2B_Hernández (8), Chapman (4). RBIs_Kirk (2). SB_Espinal (3), Arroyo (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Shaw, Dalbec); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Springer, Espinal). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Tapia.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock, L, 1-1
|3
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|61
|0.54
|Davis
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.89
|Schreiber
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.00
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.40
|Robles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 4-0
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|92
|1.44
|Cimber, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.80
|Romano, S, 9-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:42. A_23,144 (53,506).
