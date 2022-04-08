Toronto 10, Texas 8

Texas Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 8 8 7 Totals 31 10 9 10 Miller lf 4 1 1 1 Springer cf 3 2 0 0 Semien 2b 4 1 0 0 Bichette ss 4 2 2 0 Seager ss 4 3 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 2 Garver c 4 2 2 2 Hernández rf 2 2 1 3 Lowe 1b 5 0 2 2 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 2 A.García cf 3 1 1 1 Kirk dh 3 0 0 1 K.Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Ibáñez 3b 4 0 0 1 Jansen c 3 2 2 1 W.Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 1 0 0 0 Espinal ph-2b 3 0 1 1

Texas 420 100 100 — 8 Toronto 000 341 11x — 10

E_Seager (1), Thornton (1). DP_Texas 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Seager (1), Espinal (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_Miller (1), Garver (1), A.García (1), Hernández (1), Jansen (1). SF_Kirk (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Gray 4 3 3 3 2 4 King 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Sborz BS,0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1 Santana L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Holland 1 1 1 1 0 2

Toronto Berríos 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 Saucedo 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Thornton 2 2 1 1 2 0 Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 0 Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cimber W,1-0 1 1 1 1 0 0 Y.García H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Romano S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Sborz pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Berríos (K.Calhoun). WP_Berríos.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:26. A_45,022 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.