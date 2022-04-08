Toronto 10, Texas 8

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 8 7 5 2 Miller lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .250 Semien 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Seager ss 4 3 2 0 1 1 .500 Garver c 4 2 2 2 1 0 .500 Lowe 1b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .400 A.García cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333 K.Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ibáñez 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .000 W.Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 10 9 10 5 8 Springer cf 3 2 0 0 2 3 .000 Bichette ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .500 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .500 Hernández rf 2 2 1 3 2 1 .500 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .250 Kirk dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Jansen c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .667 Biggio 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Espinal ph-2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333

Texas 420 100 100_8 8 1 Toronto 000 341 11x_10 9 1

a-grounded out for Biggio in the 5th.

E_Seager (1), Thornton (1). LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Seager (1), Espinal (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_Miller (1), off Berríos; Garver (1), off Saucedo; A.García (1), off Cimber; Hernández (1), off Sborz; Jansen (1), off Holland. RBIs_Miller (1), Lowe 2 (2), Ibáñez (1), Garver 2 (2), A.García (1), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. 2 (2), Kirk (1), Hernández 3 (3), Espinal (1), Jansen (1). SF_Kirk.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (W.Calhoun 2, A.García 2); Toronto 2 (Springer, Kirk). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Toronto 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ibáñez. GIDP_Biggio.

DP_Texas 1 (Ibáñez, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 4 3 3 3 2 4 70 6.75 King 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 16 27.00 Sborz, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1 21 27.00 Santana, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 6.75 Holland 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 9.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 34 108.00 Saucedo 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 15 10.80 Thornton 2 2 1 1 2 0 38 4.50 Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Cimber, W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 9.00 Y.García, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00 Romano, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 2-2, Santana 1-0, Saucedo 3-1. HBP_Berríos (K.Calhoun). WP_Berríos.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:26. A_45,022 (53,506).

