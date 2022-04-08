Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 10, Texas 8

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 11:25 pm
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 8 7 5 2
Miller lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .250
Semien 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Seager ss 4 3 2 0 1 1 .500
Garver c 4 2 2 2 1 0 .500
Lowe 1b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .400
A.García cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333
K.Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ibáñez 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .000
W.Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 10 9 10 5 8
Springer cf 3 2 0 0 2 3 .000
Bichette ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .500
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .500
Hernández rf 2 2 1 3 2 1 .500
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .250
Kirk dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Jansen c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .667
Biggio 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Espinal ph-2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Texas 420 100 100_8 8 1
Toronto 000 341 11x_10 9 1

a-grounded out for Biggio in the 5th.

E_Seager (1), Thornton (1). LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Seager (1), Espinal (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_Miller (1), off Berríos; Garver (1), off Saucedo; A.García (1), off Cimber; Hernández (1), off Sborz; Jansen (1), off Holland. RBIs_Miller (1), Lowe 2 (2), Ibáñez (1), Garver 2 (2), A.García (1), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. 2 (2), Kirk (1), Hernández 3 (3), Espinal (1), Jansen (1). SF_Kirk.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (W.Calhoun 2, A.García 2); Toronto 2 (Springer, Kirk). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Toronto 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ibáñez. GIDP_Biggio.

DP_Texas 1 (Ibáñez, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 4 3 3 3 2 4 70 6.75
King 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 16 27.00
Sborz, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 1 21 27.00
Santana, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 6.75
Holland 1 1 1 1 0 2 16 9.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 34 108.00
Saucedo 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 15 10.80
Thornton 2 2 1 1 2 0 38 4.50
Stripling 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Cimber, W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 9.00
Y.García, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00
Romano, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 2-2, Santana 1-0, Saucedo 3-1. HBP_Berríos (K.Calhoun). WP_Berríos.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:26. A_45,022 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOC -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories