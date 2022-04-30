Toronto 2, Houston 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|
|McCormick lf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Springer dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Toronto
|101
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Bichette (4). DP_Houston 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Houston 11, Toronto 6. 2B_McCormick (5), Gurriel Jr. (6). HR_Alvarez (6), Springer 2 (6). SB_Bichette (3), Tapia (3), Springer (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia L,1-1
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos W,2-0
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Cimber H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza H,4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Romano S,10-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Garcia (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:43. A_40,732 (53,506).
