Toronto 2, Houston 1

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 6:15 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 1 8 1 Totals 29 2 6 2
McCormick lf-cf 5 0 2 0 Springer dh 3 2 2 2
Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 2 0
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Tapia rf 3 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 2 0 Kirk c 3 0 0 0
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0
Castro c 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0
Díaz ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0
Siri cf 4 0 1 0
Maldonado c 0 0 0 0
Houston 000 100 000 1
Toronto 101 000 00x 2

E_Bichette (4). DP_Houston 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Houston 11, Toronto 6. 2B_McCormick (5), Gurriel Jr. (6). HR_Alvarez (6), Springer 2 (6). SB_Bichette (3), Tapia (3), Springer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia L,1-1 6 5 2 2 1 5
Martinez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Berríos W,2-0 5 2-3 7 1 1 2 5
Cimber H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza H,4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Romano S,10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Garcia (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43. A_40,732 (53,506).

