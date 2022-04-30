Toronto 2, Houston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|8
|1
|3
|8
|
|McCormick lf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.045
|a-Díaz ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|2
|6
|
|Springer dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Tapia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Houston
|000
|100
|000_1
|8
|0
|Toronto
|101
|000
|00x_2
|6
|1
a-singled for Castro in the 8th.
E_Bichette (4). LOB_Houston 11, Toronto 6. 2B_McCormick (5), Gurriel Jr. (6). HR_Alvarez (6), off Berríos; Springer 2 (6), off Garcia. RBIs_Alvarez (12), Springer 2 (12). SB_Bichette (3), Tapia (3), Springer (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick, Siri, Bregman, Gurriel 2); Toronto 5 (Tapia 2, Espinal 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Houston 0 for 8; Toronto 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Alvarez, Chapman. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Goodrum, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 1-1
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|86
|4.15
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.25
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 2-0
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|85
|4.12
|Cimber, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.64
|Mayza, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.12
|Romano, S, 10-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0. HBP_Garcia (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:43. A_40,732 (53,506).
