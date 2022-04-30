On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 2, Houston 1

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 6:15 pm
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 8 1 3 8
McCormick lf-cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .290
Goodrum 2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .111
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .276
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Tucker rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .224
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .045
a-Díaz ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .160
Siri cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 6 2 2 6
Springer dh 3 2 2 2 0 0 .300
Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .213
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .288
Tapia rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Houston 000 100 000_1 8 0
Toronto 101 000 00x_2 6 1

a-singled for Castro in the 8th.

E_Bichette (4). LOB_Houston 11, Toronto 6. 2B_McCormick (5), Gurriel Jr. (6). HR_Alvarez (6), off Berríos; Springer 2 (6), off Garcia. RBIs_Alvarez (12), Springer 2 (12). SB_Bichette (3), Tapia (3), Springer (2).

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (McCormick, Siri, Bregman, Gurriel 2); Toronto 5 (Tapia 2, Espinal 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Houston 0 for 8; Toronto 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Chapman. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Goodrum, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, L, 1-1 6 5 2 2 1 5 86 4.15
Martinez 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Stanek 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.25
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, W, 2-0 5 2-3 7 1 1 2 5 85 4.12
Cimber, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.64
Mayza, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 21 1.12
Romano, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0. HBP_Garcia (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43. A_40,732 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories