Toronto 3, Boston 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|2
|8
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Collins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Biggio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|a-Springer ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Katoh 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|1
|8
|
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Devers dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.354
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Dalbec 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arroyo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Toronto
|002
|001
|000_3
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|002_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Biggio in the 6th. b-struck out for Katoh in the 7th.
LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 4. 2B_Chapman (2), Guerrero Jr. (2), Bogaerts (5). RBIs_Bichette (4), Guerrero Jr. (11), Chapman (8), Bogaerts (6), Verdugo (9). SB_Bichette (1). SF_Guerrero Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Collins, Springer 2, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Story, Verdugo. GIDP_Verdugo.
DP_Toronto 2 (Katoh, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 1-1
|8
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|8
|88
|2.89
|Romano, S, 7-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|1.29
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 1-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|71
|3.21
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.50
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.40
|Sawamura
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.84
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-1, Davis 2-0, Sawamura 1-0.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:59. A_35,792 (37,755).
