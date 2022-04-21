On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Toronto 3, Boston 2

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 4:53 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 2 8
Tapia lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .229
Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .224
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .304
Collins c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .292
Chapman 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .273
Biggio rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .056
a-Springer ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Katoh 2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000
b-Espinal ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Zimmer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 1 8
Story 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235
Devers dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .291
Bogaerts ss 4 0 3 1 0 0 .354
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .295
Dalbec 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .175
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arroyo rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Toronto 002 001 000_3 9 0
Boston 000 000 002_2 8 0

a-struck out for Biggio in the 6th. b-struck out for Katoh in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 4. 2B_Chapman (2), Guerrero Jr. (2), Bogaerts (5). RBIs_Bichette (4), Guerrero Jr. (11), Chapman (8), Bogaerts (6), Verdugo (9). SB_Bichette (1). SF_Guerrero Jr..

        Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Collins, Springer 2, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Collins, Springer 2, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Story, Verdugo. GIDP_Verdugo.

DP_Toronto 2 (Katoh, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 1-1 8 7 1 1 0 8 88 2.89
Romano, S, 7-7 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 1.29
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houck, L, 1-1 5 3 2 2 1 4 71 3.21
Brasier 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 4.50
Davis 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 5.40
Sawamura 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 20 2.84
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Romano 1-1, Davis 2-0, Sawamura 1-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:59. A_35,792 (37,755).

Sports News

Top Stories