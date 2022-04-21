Toronto 3, Boston 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Devers dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Collins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Katoh 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Boston
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
DP_Toronto 2, Boston 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 4. 2B_Chapman (2), Guerrero Jr. (2), Bogaerts (5). SB_Bichette (1). SF_Guerrero Jr. (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman W,1-1
|8
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Romano S,7-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houck L,1-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sawamura
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gausman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:59. A_35,792 (37,755).
