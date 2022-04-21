Toronto 3, Boston 2

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 32 2 8 2 Tapia lf 5 1 2 0 Story 2b 4 1 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 Devers dh 3 1 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 3 1 Collins c 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 1 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 Dalbec 3b 4 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 3 1 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Biggio rf 2 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Springer ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 Katoh 2b 1 1 0 0 Arroyo rf 3 0 1 0 Espinal ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 4 0 0 0

Toronto 002 001 000 — 3 Boston 000 000 002 — 2

DP_Toronto 2, Boston 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Boston 4. 2B_Chapman (2), Guerrero Jr. (2), Bogaerts (5). SB_Bichette (1). SF_Guerrero Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Gausman W,1-1 8 7 1 1 0 8 Romano S,7-7 1 1 1 1 1 0

Boston Houck L,1-1 5 3 2 2 1 4 Brasier 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 2 Sawamura 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gausman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:59. A_35,792 (37,755).

