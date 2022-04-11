Trending:
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 10:27 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 29 0 4 0
Springer cf 5 1 3 3 LeMahieu 3b-2b 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 3 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 3 0 2 0
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0
Collins dh 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0
Biggio ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez ss 1 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 3 2 3 0 Donaldson ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Toronto 002 000 100 3
New York 000 000 000 0

DP_Toronto 2, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 8, New York 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Springer (2). HR_Springer (2). SB_Espinal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah W,1-0 6 1 0 0 4 7
Richards H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Cimber H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Romano S,3-3 1 2 0 0 0 1
New York
Taillon L,0-1 5 5 2 2 0 6
King 2 2-3 5 1 1 0 3
Marinaccio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cimber (Rizzo), Marinaccio (Espinal).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:03. A_26,211 (47,309).

Top Stories