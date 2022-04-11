Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|LeMahieu 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Donaldson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Toronto 2, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 8, New York 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Springer (2). HR_Springer (2). SB_Espinal (1).
|Toronto
|Manoah W,1-0
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Richards H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cimber H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano S,3-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Taillon L,0-1
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|King
|2
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Marinaccio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Cimber (Rizzo), Marinaccio (Espinal).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:03. A_26,211 (47,309).
Copyright
