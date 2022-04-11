Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|0
|10
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.389
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Biggio ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Espinal 2b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|5
|9
|
|LeMahieu 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Torres 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Gonzalez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Donaldson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Toronto
|002
|000
|100_3
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 7th. b-flied out for Collins in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 8, New York 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Springer (2). HR_Springer (2), off Taillon. RBIs_Springer 3 (4). SB_Espinal (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (M.Chapman 2, Bichette 2); New York 3 (Stanton 2, Donaldson, Higashioka). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; New York 0 for 4.
GIDP_Donaldson, Torres.
DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 1-0
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|89
|0.00
|Richards, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Cimber, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Romano, S, 3-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 0-1
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|72
|3.60
|King
|2
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|45
|1.93
|Marinaccio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0, Marinaccio 2-0. HBP_Cimber (Rizzo), Marinaccio (Espinal).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:03. A_26,211 (47,309).
