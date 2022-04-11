Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 10 3 0 10 Springer cf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .389 Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Hernández rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .417 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Collins dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Biggio ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Espinal 2b 3 2 3 0 0 0 .455

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 4 0 5 9 LeMahieu 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Gallo lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .231 Torres 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .273 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Gonzalez ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Donaldson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Toronto 002 000 100_3 10 0 New York 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 7th. b-flied out for Collins in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, New York 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Springer (2). HR_Springer (2), off Taillon. RBIs_Springer 3 (4). SB_Espinal (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (M.Chapman 2, Bichette 2); New York 3 (Stanton 2, Donaldson, Higashioka). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; New York 0 for 4.

GIDP_Donaldson, Torres.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah, W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 4 7 89 0.00 Richards, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 0.00 Cimber, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.38 Romano, S, 3-3 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, L, 0-1 5 5 2 2 0 6 72 3.60 King 2 2-3 5 1 1 0 3 45 1.93 Marinaccio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0, Marinaccio 2-0. HBP_Cimber (Rizzo), Marinaccio (Espinal).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:03. A_26,211 (47,309).

