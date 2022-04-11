Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 10:27 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 10 3 0 10
Springer cf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .389
Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Hernández rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .417
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Collins dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Biggio ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Espinal 2b 3 2 3 0 0 0 .455
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 4 0 5 9
LeMahieu 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Gallo lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .231
Torres 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .273
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Gonzalez ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Donaldson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Toronto 002 000 100_3 10 0
New York 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 7th. b-flied out for Collins in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, New York 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Springer (2). HR_Springer (2), off Taillon. RBIs_Springer 3 (4). SB_Espinal (1).

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (M.Chapman 2, Bichette 2); New York 3 (Stanton 2, Donaldson, Higashioka). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; New York 0 for 4.

GIDP_Donaldson, Torres.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah, W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 4 7 89 0.00
Richards, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 0.00
Cimber, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.38
Romano, S, 3-3 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, L, 0-1 5 5 2 2 0 6 72 3.60
King 2 2-3 5 1 1 0 3 45 1.93
Marinaccio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0, Marinaccio 2-0. HBP_Cimber (Rizzo), Marinaccio (Espinal).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, James Hoye; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:03. A_26,211 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
4|18 FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (16...
4|18 U.S. Infrastructure Deal Impacts on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories