Sports News

Toronto 4, Houston 3

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 34 3 7 3
Tapia rf 4 1 2 0 Peña ss 3 1 0 0
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 1 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
Collins dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 2
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 Siri pr 0 0 0 0
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 3 1 1 1 Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0
Zimmer cf 3 1 1 1 McCormick cf 3 0 0 0
Castro ph 1 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0
Matijevic ph 1 0 0 0
Toronto 000 120 001 4
Houston 003 000 000 3

LOB_Toronto 3, Houston 6. 2B_Chapman (3), Maldonado (1). HR_Espinal (1), Zimmer (1). SB_Tapia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling 4 5 3 3 1 2
Thornton 2 0 0 0 1 2
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayza W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romano S,8-8 1 2 0 0 0 3
Houston
Verlander 6 4 3 3 1 5
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Montero 1 1 0 0 0 2
Neris L,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:53. A_36,757 (41,168).

Top Stories