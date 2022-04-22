Toronto 4, Houston 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 1 7 Tapia rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .256 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .320 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .269 Collins dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .271 Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Zimmer cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .063

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 2 10 Peña ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .286 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .273 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .184 1-Siri pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .087 Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167 McCormick cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .313 a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .077 b-Matijevic ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Toronto 000 120 001_4 7 0 Houston 003 000 000_3 7 0

a-struck out for McCormick in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 3, Houston 6. 2B_Chapman (3), Maldonado (1). HR_Espinal (1), off Verlander; Zimmer (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (6), Espinal (6), Zimmer (1), Chapman (9), Bregman (9), Gurriel 2 (2). SB_Tapia (2). CS_Bichette (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, Bichette); Houston 2 (Matijevic, Tucker). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Houston 3 for 7.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 4 5 3 3 1 2 61 4.50 Thornton 2 0 0 0 1 2 25 1.12 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.57 Mayza, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.59 Romano, S, 8-8 1 2 0 0 0 3 20 1.12

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 6 4 3 3 1 5 85 1.89 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.35 Montero 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Neris, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 1.42

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:53. A_36,757 (41,168).

