Sports News

Toronto 4, Houston 3

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 11:19 pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 1 7
Tapia rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .256
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .320
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .269
Collins dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .271
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Espinal 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214
Zimmer cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .063
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 2 10
Peña ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .286
Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .273
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .184
1-Siri pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .087
Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167
McCormick cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .313
a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .077
b-Matijevic ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Toronto 000 120 001_4 7 0
Houston 003 000 000_3 7 0

a-struck out for McCormick in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 3, Houston 6. 2B_Chapman (3), Maldonado (1). HR_Espinal (1), off Verlander; Zimmer (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (6), Espinal (6), Zimmer (1), Chapman (9), Bregman (9), Gurriel 2 (2). SB_Tapia (2). CS_Bichette (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, Bichette); Houston 2 (Matijevic, Tucker). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Houston 3 for 7.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 4 5 3 3 1 2 61 4.50
Thornton 2 0 0 0 1 2 25 1.12
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.57
Mayza, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.59
Romano, S, 8-8 1 2 0 0 0 3 20 1.12
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 6 4 3 3 1 5 85 1.89
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.35
Montero 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Neris, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 1.42

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:53. A_36,757 (41,168).

Sports News

Top Stories