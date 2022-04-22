Toronto 4, Houston 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|1
|7
|
|Tapia rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Collins dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Zimmer cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.063
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|10
|
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.184
|1-Siri pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|b-Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Toronto
|000
|120
|001_4
|7
|0
|Houston
|003
|000
|000_3
|7
|0
a-struck out for McCormick in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 3, Houston 6. 2B_Chapman (3), Maldonado (1). HR_Espinal (1), off Verlander; Zimmer (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (6), Espinal (6), Zimmer (1), Chapman (9), Bregman (9), Gurriel 2 (2). SB_Tapia (2). CS_Bichette (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, Bichette); Houston 2 (Matijevic, Tucker). RISP_Toronto 0 for 3; Houston 3 for 7.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|61
|4.50
|Thornton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|1.12
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.57
|Mayza, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.59
|Romano, S, 8-8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.12
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|85
|1.89
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.35
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Neris, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1.42
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:53. A_36,757 (41,168).
