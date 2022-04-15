Toronto 4, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|0
|11
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|McKinney 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|a-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Bethancourt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Neuse dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|b-Vogt ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|11
|4
|5
|5
|
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.367
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.174
|Tapia rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Collins c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|110
|001
|10x_4
|11
|0
a-singled for McKinney in the 6th. b-struck out for Neuse in the 6th. c-grounded out for Tapia in the 6th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Toronto 10. 2B_Smith (1), Espinal (3), Collins (1), Springer (4), Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (5), off Jefferies. RBIs_Pinder (6), Guerrero Jr. (9), Espinal (3), Collins (1), Gurriel Jr. (4). SB_Pinder (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp, Brown 2); Toronto 6 (Chapman, Biggio 3, Espinal 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Collins, Kirk, Bichette. GIDP_Kirk, Espinal.
DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Lowrie, McKinney; Smith, Lowrie, Bethancourt).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jefferies, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|68
|1.93
|Grimm
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|5.40
|Moll
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Z.Jackson
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|5.40
|Kolarek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.86
|Lemoine
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|62
|3.00
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Mayza, H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|3.38
|Cimber, W, 3-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.69
|García, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Romano, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Grimm 1-0, Moll 2-1, Kolarek 3-0, Lemoine 1-0, Cimber 2-1. IBB_off Moll (Espinal), off Z.Jackson (Guerrero Jr.). HBP_Kolarek (Biggio). WP_Jefferies.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:00. A_35,415 (53,506).
