Toronto 4, Oakland 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 0 11 Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219 McKinney 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .105 a-Pinder ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Bethancourt 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Neuse dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .278 b-Vogt ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Brown rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Smith 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .136 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 11 4 5 5 Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .306 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .367 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .174 Tapia rf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .250 c-Kirk ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .250 Collins c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Oakland 000 001 000_1 6 0 Toronto 110 001 10x_4 11 0

a-singled for McKinney in the 6th. b-struck out for Neuse in the 6th. c-grounded out for Tapia in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Toronto 10. 2B_Smith (1), Espinal (3), Collins (1), Springer (4), Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (5), off Jefferies. RBIs_Pinder (6), Guerrero Jr. (9), Espinal (3), Collins (1), Gurriel Jr. (4). SB_Pinder (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp, Brown 2); Toronto 6 (Chapman, Biggio 3, Espinal 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Collins, Kirk, Bichette. GIDP_Kirk, Espinal.

DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Lowrie, McKinney; Smith, Lowrie, Bethancourt).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jefferies, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 2 2 1 2 68 1.93 Grimm 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 5.40 Moll 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 0.00 Z.Jackson 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 14 5.40 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.86 Lemoine 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 4 2 0 0 0 3 62 3.00 Richards 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.70 Mayza, H, 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 9 3.38 Cimber, W, 3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.69 García, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Romano, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Grimm 1-0, Moll 2-1, Kolarek 3-0, Lemoine 1-0, Cimber 2-1. IBB_off Moll (Espinal), off Z.Jackson (Guerrero Jr.). HBP_Kolarek (Biggio). WP_Jefferies.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_35,415 (53,506).

