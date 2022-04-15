Trending:
Toronto 4, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 10:29 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 0 11
Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219
McKinney 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .105
a-Pinder ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Bethancourt 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Neuse dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .278
b-Vogt ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Brown rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Smith 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .136
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 11 4 5 5
Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .306
Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .367
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .174
Tapia rf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .250
c-Kirk ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Espinal 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .250
Collins c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222
Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Oakland 000 001 000_1 6 0
Toronto 110 001 10x_4 11 0

a-singled for McKinney in the 6th. b-struck out for Neuse in the 6th. c-grounded out for Tapia in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Toronto 10. 2B_Smith (1), Espinal (3), Collins (1), Springer (4), Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (5), off Jefferies. RBIs_Pinder (6), Guerrero Jr. (9), Espinal (3), Collins (1), Gurriel Jr. (4). SB_Pinder (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp, Brown 2); Toronto 6 (Chapman, Biggio 3, Espinal 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Collins, Kirk, Bichette. GIDP_Kirk, Espinal.

DP_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Lowrie, McKinney; Smith, Lowrie, Bethancourt).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jefferies, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 2 2 1 2 68 1.93
Grimm 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 5.40
Moll 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 0.00
Z.Jackson 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 14 5.40
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.86
Lemoine 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 4 2 0 0 0 3 62 3.00
Richards 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.70
Mayza, H, 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 9 3.38
Cimber, W, 3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.69
García, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Romano, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Grimm 1-0, Moll 2-1, Kolarek 3-0, Lemoine 1-0, Cimber 2-1. IBB_off Moll (Espinal), off Z.Jackson (Guerrero Jr.). HBP_Kolarek (Biggio). WP_Jefferies.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_35,415 (53,506).

Top Stories