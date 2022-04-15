Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 10:29 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 32 4 11 4
Kemp lf 4 1 1 0 Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 2 1
McKinney 1b 2 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 1
Pinder ph 1 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0
Bethancourt 1b 1 0 0 0 Tapia rf 2 1 2 0
Neuse dh 2 0 0 0 Kirk ph 1 0 0 0
Vogt ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0
Brown rf 4 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 1
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Collins c 4 0 2 1
Smith 3b 3 0 2 0 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 0
Pache cf 3 0 0 0
Oakland 000 001 000 1
Toronto 110 001 10x 4

DP_Oakland 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Toronto 10. 2B_Smith (1), Espinal (3), Collins (1), Springer (4), Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (5). SB_Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Jefferies L,1-1 4 1-3 7 2 2 1 2
Grimm 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Moll 1 1 0 0 1 1
Z.Jackson 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lemoine 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stripling 4 2 0 0 0 3
Richards 1 1 0 0 0 1
Mayza H,2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Cimber W,3-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
García H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romano S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kolarek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Kolarek (Biggio). WP_Jefferies.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_35,415 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 Services MAC on the Horizon! How to...
4|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
4|22 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories