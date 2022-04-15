Toronto 4, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|11
|4
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|McKinney 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pinder ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Neuse dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Toronto
|110
|001
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Oakland 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Toronto 10. 2B_Smith (1), Espinal (3), Collins (1), Springer (4), Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (5). SB_Pinder (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jefferies L,1-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Grimm
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Moll
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Z.Jackson
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Kolarek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lemoine
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza H,2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cimber W,3-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|García H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kolarek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Kolarek (Biggio). WP_Jefferies.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:00. A_35,415 (53,506).
