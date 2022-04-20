Trending:
Toronto 6, Boston 1

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 10:35 pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 5 11
Springer cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .277
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bichette ss 5 0 1 2 0 2 .204
Guerrero Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 3 2 .302
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .289
Chapman 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .225
Tapia rf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .200
Espinal 2b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .216
Kirk c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .273
Biggio 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .063
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 1 10 1 1 9
Hernández cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .157
Devers 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .308
Martinez dh 2 0 2 1 0 0 .268
1-Arroyo pr-dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .318
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .325
Story 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .139
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Wong c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Toronto 050 000 100_6 9 0
Boston 100 000 000_1 10 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 3rd.

LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 11. 2B_Devers (4), Martinez (5), Bogaerts (4). HR_Tapia (1), off Pivetta. RBIs_Tapia 2 (2), Springer (6), Bichette 2 (3), Espinal (5), Martinez (7). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1), Tapia (1). SF_Springer, Espinal.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Kirk); Boston 8 (Hernández, Dalbec, Story 4, Devers 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 14.

Runners moved up_Wong 2, Verdugo 2. GIDP_Bichette.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, W, 1-0 6 8 1 1 1 6 96 6.35
Mayza 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 1.93
Richards 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.59
Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.35
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 0-3 4 7 5 5 4 4 95 10.03
Valdez 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 0.00
Barnes 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 6.75
Danish 2 0 0 0 1 5 34 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0. HBP_Berríos (Story), Valdez (Springer). WP_Pivetta, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:07. A_33,354 (37,755).

