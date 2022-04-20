Toronto 6, Boston 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|5
|11
|
|Springer cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.204
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.302
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Tapia rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.200
|Espinal 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.063
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|1
|10
|1
|1
|9
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|1-Arroyo pr-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.139
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Toronto
|050
|000
|100_6
|9
|0
|Boston
|100
|000
|000_1
|10
|0
1-ran for Martinez in the 3rd.
LOB_Toronto 9, Boston 11. 2B_Devers (4), Martinez (5), Bogaerts (4). HR_Tapia (1), off Pivetta. RBIs_Tapia 2 (2), Springer (6), Bichette 2 (3), Espinal (5), Martinez (7). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1), Tapia (1). SF_Springer, Espinal.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Kirk); Boston 8 (Hernández, Dalbec, Story 4, Devers 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Boston 1 for 14.
Runners moved up_Wong 2, Verdugo 2. GIDP_Bichette.
DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 1-0
|6
|
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|96
|6.35
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.93
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.59
|Merryweather
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.35
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 0-3
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|4
|4
|95
|10.03
|Valdez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|0.00
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|6.75
|Danish
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|34
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0. HBP_Berríos (Story), Valdez (Springer). WP_Pivetta, Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:07. A_33,354 (37,755).
