Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 6, Boston 2

The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 32 6 10 6
Hernández cf 4 0 1 1 Springer cf 4 1 2 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 1 Bichette ss 4 1 1 4
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 1 2 1
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Katoh pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1
Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 0 Kirk c 3 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 0 Tapia lf 3 0 1 0
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0
Zimmer rf 3 1 1 0
Boston 000 000 020 2
Toronto 000 010 14x 6

DP_Boston 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Martinez (6), Devers (5), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. (2), Chapman (3), Bichette (2). SF_Verdugo (3). S_Plawecki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 7 5 2 2 0 5
Strahm L,1-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Danish 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Toronto
Berríos 7 5 2 2 1 4
Cimber W,4-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Merryweather 1 1 0 0 0 1

Berríos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

T_2:16. A_20,981 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|2 AFCEA Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
5|2 Mass Casualty Incidents: IPSA Symposium
5|2 Dell Technologies World
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories