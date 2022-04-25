Toronto 6, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Katoh pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|010
|14x
|—
|6
DP_Boston 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Martinez (6), Devers (5), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. (2), Chapman (3), Bichette (2). SF_Verdugo (3). S_Plawecki (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Strahm L,1-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Danish
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Cimber W,4-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Berríos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:16. A_20,981 (53,506).
