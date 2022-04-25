Toronto 6, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|1
|5
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.185
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|0
|6
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.219
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|1-Katoh pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Zimmer rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Boston
|000
|000
|020_2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|14x_6
|10
|0
1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Martinez (6), Devers (5), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. (2), off Eovaldi; Chapman (3), off Eovaldi; Bichette (2), off Danish. RBIs_Hernández (7), Verdugo (12), Gurriel Jr. (10), Chapman (10), Bichette 4 (8). SF_Verdugo. S_Plawecki.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Bradley Jr., Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Chapman). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Toronto 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Devers, Martinez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Arroyo, Gurriel Jr., Bichette.
DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Dalbec; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Kirk, Guerrero Jr.).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|72
|3.32
|Strahm, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3.86
|Danish
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.91
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|89
|4.91
|Cimber, W, 4-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.00
|Merryweather
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.14
Inherited runners-scored_Danish 2-2, Cimber 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:16. A_20,981 (53,506).
