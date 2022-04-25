Toronto 6, Boston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 7 2 1 5 Hernández cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .185 Verdugo lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .276 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .344 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .179 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .194 Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 10 6 0 6 Springer cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279 Bichette ss 4 1 1 4 0 1 .219 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .344 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .297 1-Katoh pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246 Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Tapia lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .226 Zimmer rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .105

Boston 000 000 020_2 7 0 Toronto 000 010 14x_6 10 0

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Martinez (6), Devers (5), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. (2), off Eovaldi; Chapman (3), off Eovaldi; Bichette (2), off Danish. RBIs_Hernández (7), Verdugo (12), Gurriel Jr. (10), Chapman (10), Bichette 4 (8). SF_Verdugo. S_Plawecki.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Bradley Jr., Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Chapman). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Toronto 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Devers, Martinez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Arroyo, Gurriel Jr., Bichette.

DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Dalbec; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Kirk, Guerrero Jr.).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 7 5 2 2 0 5 72 3.32 Strahm, L, 1-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 6 3.86 Danish 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 19 4.91

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos 7 5 2 2 1 4 89 4.91 Cimber, W, 4-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.00 Merryweather 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.14

Inherited runners-scored_Danish 2-2, Cimber 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:16. A_20,981 (53,506).

