Toronto 6, Boston 2

The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 1 5
Hernández cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .185
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .276
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .344
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .179
Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .194
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 10 6 0 6
Springer cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279
Bichette ss 4 1 1 4 0 1 .219
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .344
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .297
1-Katoh pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Tapia lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .226
Zimmer rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .105
Boston 000 000 020_2 7 0
Toronto 000 010 14x_6 10 0

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Martinez (6), Devers (5), Gurriel Jr. (5). HR_Gurriel Jr. (2), off Eovaldi; Chapman (3), off Eovaldi; Bichette (2), off Danish. RBIs_Hernández (7), Verdugo (12), Gurriel Jr. (10), Chapman (10), Bichette 4 (8). SF_Verdugo. S_Plawecki.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Bradley Jr., Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Chapman). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Toronto 2 for 3.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Runners moved up_Devers, Martinez, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Arroyo, Gurriel Jr., Bichette.

DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Dalbec; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec); Toronto 1 (Kirk, Guerrero Jr.).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 7 5 2 2 0 5 72 3.32
Strahm, L, 1-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 6 3.86
Danish 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 19 4.91
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos 7 5 2 2 1 4 89 4.91
Cimber, W, 4-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.00
Merryweather 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.14

Inherited runners-scored_Danish 2-2, Cimber 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:16. A_20,981 (53,506).

