Toronto 6, Boston 5

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 11:16 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 34 6 8 6
Story 2b 5 1 1 1 Springer rf 5 1 2 3
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 1 Bichette ss 4 1 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 0 0
Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 Collins c 3 0 1 0
Hernández cf 3 0 1 2 Heineman c 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Kirk ph-c 1 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0
Arroyo 3b 2 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 1 1 1
Devers ph-3b 2 1 1 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 3 2
Vázquez c 3 1 2 0 Katoh 1b 2 1 0 0
Grriel Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0
Boston 000 100 040 0 5
Toronto 001 100 003 1 6

E_Collins (1). LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Martinez (7), Story (4), Bogaerts (7), Tapia (2), Espinal (5). HR_Springer (4). SB_Zimmer (0), Katoh (0). SF_Hernández (1), Verdugo (4), Tapia (1). S_Katoh (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta 4 2-3 3 2 2 4 6
Sawamura 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Davis 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robles H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diekman BS,1-2 2-3 3 3 3 0 2
Barnes L,0-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1
Strahm 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Gausman 6 4 1 0 0 9
Richards H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
García BS,0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Phelps 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Borucki 1 0 0 0 2 2
Romano W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:47. A_22,611 (53,506).

