Toronto 6, Boston 5

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Heineman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Devers ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Katoh 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grriel Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|100
|040
|0
|—
|5
|Toronto
|001
|100
|003
|1
|—
|6
E_Collins (1). LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Martinez (7), Story (4), Bogaerts (7), Tapia (2), Espinal (5). HR_Springer (4). SB_Zimmer (0), Katoh (0). SF_Hernández (1), Verdugo (4), Tapia (1). S_Katoh (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman BS,1-2
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Barnes L,0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Strahm
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Richards H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Phelps
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Romano W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:47. A_22,611 (53,506).
