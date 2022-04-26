Toronto 6, Boston 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 9 5 2 14 Story 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .231 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .258 Bogaerts ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .362 Martinez dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Hernández cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .191 Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .169 Arroyo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182 a-Devers ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Vázquez c 3 1 2 0 1 1 .225

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 6 6 10 Springer rf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .288 Bichette ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .208 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .328 Collins c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .306 Heineman c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Kirk ph-c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Tapia lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .236 Espinal 2b 3 1 3 2 1 0 .268 Katoh 1b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .091

Boston 000 100 040 0_5 9 0 Toronto 001 100 003 1_6 8 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Arroyo in the 8th. b-singled for Heineman in the 8th. c-struck out for Katoh in the 9th.

E_Collins (1). LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Martinez (7), Story (4), Bogaerts (7), Tapia (2), Espinal (5). HR_Springer (4), off Diekman. RBIs_Hernández 2 (9), Story (5), Verdugo (13), Bogaerts (7), Springer 3 (10), Espinal 2 (10), Tapia (3). SB_Zimmer (0), Katoh (0). CS_Zimmer (1), Hernández (1). SF_Hernández, Verdugo, Tapia. S_Katoh.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Verdugo, Dalbec, Martinez, Story); Toronto 2 (Springer, Katoh). RISP_Boston 3 for 12; Toronto 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Story, Martinez, Verdugo, Zimmer.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 4 2-3 3 2 2 4 6 98 8.27 Sawamura 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.70 Davis 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.12 Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.60 Robles, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Diekman, BS, 1-2 2-3 3 3 3 0 2 17 6.75 Barnes, L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 14 6.35 Strahm 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.68

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 6 4 1 0 0 9 88 2.19 Richards, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.17 García, BS, 0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 16 4.32 Phelps 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.45 Borucki 1 0 0 0 2 2 21 0.00 Romano, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Brasier 1-0, Strahm 3-1, Phelps 1-1. IBB_off Barnes (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:47. A_22,611 (53,506).

