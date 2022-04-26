Toronto 6, Boston 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|2
|14
|
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.362
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.169
|Arroyo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Devers ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|6
|10
|
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.288
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.328
|Collins c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Heineman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.268
|Katoh 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.091
|Boston
|000
|100
|040
|0_5
|9
|0
|Toronto
|001
|100
|003
|1_6
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Arroyo in the 8th. b-singled for Heineman in the 8th. c-struck out for Katoh in the 9th.
E_Collins (1). LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Martinez (7), Story (4), Bogaerts (7), Tapia (2), Espinal (5). HR_Springer (4), off Diekman. RBIs_Hernández 2 (9), Story (5), Verdugo (13), Bogaerts (7), Springer 3 (10), Espinal 2 (10), Tapia (3). SB_Zimmer (0), Katoh (0). CS_Zimmer (1), Hernández (1). SF_Hernández, Verdugo, Tapia. S_Katoh.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Verdugo, Dalbec, Martinez, Story); Toronto 2 (Springer, Katoh). RISP_Boston 3 for 12; Toronto 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Story, Martinez, Verdugo, Zimmer.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|6
|98
|8.27
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.70
|Davis
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.12
|Brasier
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.60
|Robles, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Diekman, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|17
|6.75
|Barnes, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|14
|6.35
|Strahm
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.68
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|
|4
|1
|0
|0
|9
|88
|2.19
|Richards, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.17
|García, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|4.32
|Phelps
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.45
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|0.00
|Romano, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Sawamura 1-0, Brasier 1-0, Strahm 3-1, Phelps 1-1. IBB_off Barnes (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:47. A_22,611 (53,506).
