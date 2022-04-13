Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 10:40 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 36 4 10 4
Springer cf-rf 5 0 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1
Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 Judge rf 4 1 2 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 3 4 4 Donaldson dh 5 1 1 0
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 2 1
Gurriel Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 1
Kirk c 2 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 2 0
Biggio pr 0 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Heineman c 0 0 0 0 Stanton ph 1 0 0 0
M.Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 Gonzalez ss 0 0 0 0
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0
Toronto 102 000 120 6
New York 000 030 010 4

E_Higashioka (1). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_Bichette (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Donaldson (1), LeMahieu (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. 3 (4), Rizzo (3), Judge (1), Torres (1). S_Heineman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berríos 5 6 3 3 3 5
Cimber W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
García H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Richards H,2 1 2 1 1 0 2
Romano S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Cole 5 2-3 4 3 3 1 6
Green L,0-1 1 0 1 0 1 0
Loáisiga 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 0
Sears 1 0 0 0 0 1

Green pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, James Hoye.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez from the Department of Education and IBM's Koos Lodewijkx and Chris Crummey in this exclusive webinar as they discuss zero trust and cybersecurity.

T_3:10. A_30,109 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|20 CARES Act Webinar
4|20 Security vs. Compliance: Can You Have...
4|20 Assessment: The Key to Cloud Success
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories