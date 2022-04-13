Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Donaldson dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Biggio pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heineman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gonzalez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|102
|000
|120
|—
|6
|New York
|000
|030
|010
|—
|4
E_Higashioka (1). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_Bichette (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Donaldson (1), LeMahieu (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. 3 (4), Rizzo (3), Judge (1), Torres (1). S_Heineman (1).
|Toronto
|Berríos
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Cimber W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards H,2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Romano S,4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Cole
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Green L,0-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sears
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Green pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:10. A_30,109 (47,309).
