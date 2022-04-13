Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 36 4 10 4 Springer cf-rf 5 0 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 Judge rf 4 1 2 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 3 4 4 Donaldson dh 5 1 1 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 2 1 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 Kirk c 2 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 2 0 Biggio pr 0 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Heineman c 0 0 0 0 Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 Gonzalez ss 0 0 0 0 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0

Toronto 102 000 120 — 6 New York 000 030 010 — 4

E_Higashioka (1). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_Bichette (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Donaldson (1), LeMahieu (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. 3 (4), Rizzo (3), Judge (1), Torres (1). S_Heineman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Berríos 5 6 3 3 3 5 Cimber W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 García H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Richards H,2 1 2 1 1 0 2 Romano S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

New York Cole 5 2-3 4 3 3 1 6 Green L,0-1 1 0 1 0 1 0 Loáisiga 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 0 Sears 1 0 0 0 0 1

Green pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:10. A_30,109 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.