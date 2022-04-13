Trending:
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 10:40 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 8 6 2 7
Springer cf-rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .370
Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .222
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 3 4 4 0 0 .391
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gurriel Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .174
Kirk c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .118
1-Biggio pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Heineman c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
M.Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .190
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 10 4 3 9
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .300
Judge rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .292
Donaldson dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .217
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .294
Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .278
Hicks cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .353
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .059
a-Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Gonzalez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .056
Toronto 102 000 120_6 8 0
New York 000 030 010_4 10 1

a-flied out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 7th.

E_Higashioka (1). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_Bichette (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Donaldson (1), LeMahieu (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. 2 (3), off Cole; Guerrero Jr. (4), off Loáisiga ; Rizzo (3), off Berríos; Judge (1), off Berríos; Torres (1), off Richards. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 4 (8), Springer (5), M.Chapman (4), Rizzo (7), Judge (1), LeMahieu (2), Torres (2). S_Heineman.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Bichette, Tapia); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hernández, Gallo. GIDP_Donaldson.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos 5 6 3 3 3 5 80 11.81
Cimber, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.45
García, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Richards, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 3.86
Romano, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 5 2-3 4 3 3 1 6 85 5.59
Green, L, 0-1 1 0 1 0 1 0 22 0.00
Loáisiga 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 2.45
Peralta 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 3.38
Sears 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Loáisiga 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:10. A_30,109 (47,309).

Top Stories