Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|2
|7
|
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.370
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.391
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|1-Biggio pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Heineman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|3
|9
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Donaldson dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|a-Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Gonzalez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Toronto
|102
|000
|120_6
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|030
|010_4
|10
|1
a-flied out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 7th.
E_Higashioka (1). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 8. 2B_Bichette (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Donaldson (1), LeMahieu (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. 2 (3), off Cole; Guerrero Jr. (4), off Loáisiga ; Rizzo (3), off Berríos; Judge (1), off Berríos; Torres (1), off Richards. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 4 (8), Springer (5), M.Chapman (4), Rizzo (7), Judge (1), LeMahieu (2), Torres (2). S_Heineman.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Bichette, Tapia); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hernández, Gallo. GIDP_Donaldson.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|80
|11.81
|Cimber, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.45
|García, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Richards, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.86
|Romano, S, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|85
|5.59
|Green, L, 0-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|22
|0.00
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.45
|Peralta
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.38
|Sears
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Loáisiga 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:10. A_30,109 (47,309).
