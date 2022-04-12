Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (3-1) vs. New York Yankees (2-2)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -123, Blue Jays +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.1.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 on the road last season. The Blue Jays averaged nine hits per game last season while batting a collective .266.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 Cloud Native Security Platform Virtual...
4|18 FFIEC Cybersecurity Assessment Tool (16...
4|18 U.S. Infrastructure Deal Impacts on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories