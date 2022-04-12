Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series

Toronto Blue Jays (3-1) vs. New York Yankees (2-2)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -123, Blue Jays +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.1.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 on the road last season. The Blue Jays averaged nine hits per game last season while batting a collective .266.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.