Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

Oakland Athletics (3-4) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-3)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 16.20 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Oakland went 86-76 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Athletics batted .238 as a team in the 2021 season with a .723 OPS.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 Services MAC on the Horizon! How to...
4|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
4|22 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories