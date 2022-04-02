On Air: This Just In
Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 6:18 pm
New York City FC 0 1 1
Toronto FC 2 0 2

First Half_1, Toronto FC, Jimenez, 3 (Osorio), 31st minute; 2, Toronto FC, Martins, (Pozuelo), 43rd.

Second Half_3, New York City FC, Heber, 1, 90th+2.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Cody Mizell; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Martins, New York City FC, 60th; Callens, New York City FC, 60th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Jason White, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Chris Gloster (Heber, 84th), Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo, Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez (Thiago, 76th), Keaton Parks (Gedion Zelalem, 76th), Santiago Rodriguez; Valentin Castellanos, Talles Magno (Gabriel Pereira, 46th).

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Lukas MacNaughton, Shane O’Neill, Luca Petrasso, Carlos Salcedo; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio (Noble Okello, 60th), Alejandro Pozuelo, Kosi Thompson; Jesus Jimenez (Jordan Perruzza, 89th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Jayden Nelson, 87th).

Sports News