Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 10:18 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto FC 1 1 2
Real Salt Lake 2 0 2

First Half_1, Real Salt Lake, Meram, 1 (Cordova), 7th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Thompson, 1 (Shaffelburg), 9th; 3, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 1 (Chang), 43rd.

Second Half_4, Toronto FC, Nelson, 1, 79th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Tomas Gomez.

Yellow Cards_MacNaughton, Toronto FC, 36th; Ruiz, Real Salt Lake, 47th; Kreilach, Real Salt Lake, 58th; Osorio, Toronto FC, 83rd; Herrera, Real Salt Lake, 83rd.

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Red Cards_Salcedo, Toronto FC, 86th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Ian McKay, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

A_20,136.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Lukas MacNaughton (Kadin Chung, 46th), Shane O’Neill, Luca Petrasso, Carlos Salcedo; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo, Kosi Thompson (Deandre Kerr, 57th); Jesus Jimenez (Jordan Perruzza, 83rd), Jacob Shaffelburg (Jayden Nelson, 74th).

Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody (Christopher Garcia, 90th+4), Jaziel Orozco, Marcelo Silva; Scott Caldwell, Maikel Chang (Aaron Herrera, 75th), Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz; Sergio Cordova, Justin Meram (Bobby Wood, 75th), Tate Schmitt.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News