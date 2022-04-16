Trejo’s 3-run homer leads Rockies over Cubs 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and the Colorado Rockies overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Friday night.

C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team.

Trejo didn’t play in Colorado’s first six games but came through in his 2022 debut. His home run off Marcus Stroman (0-1) in the fourth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead.

Márquez allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Ty Blach (1-0) followed with 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Daniel Bard, the Rockies’ sixth pitcher, got three outs for his second save.

Chicago went ahead with two runs in the second and another in the third.

The Rockies got to Stroman in the fourth. Sam Hilliard had a two-run double down the right-field line, Garrett Hampson walked and Trejo homered into the left-field seats.

Jonathan Villar hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth, but Cron hit a solo shot in the bottom of the inning.

Patrick Wisdom hit a two-out RBI double in the nnt before Alfonso Rivas popped out.

SUZUKI GETS A BREATHER

Cubs rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki got a day off from the starting lineup. He pinch hit in the fifth with runners on second and third but was intentionally walked. Suzuki, the two-time Japan Central League batting champion, is hitting .364 with two homers and 10 RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: INF Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation) is getting closer to returning, manager David Ross said Friday. “Throwing’s going well. Ground balls are going well. He feels good,” Ross said. “He feels like he’s at 85 percent with the arm. So, I don’t think he’s that far away. It’s just getting back to the swings.”

Rockies: RHP Robert Stephenson and LHP Lucas Gilbreath threw a simulated game Friday. Stephenson and Gilbreath are currently on the COVID-19 injured list.

UP NEXT

Chicago RHP Mark Leiter Jr. will make his first start since 2017 and first appearance since 2018 when he takes the mound on Saturday night. The Rockies will send RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 2.70) against the Cubs in his second start of the season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

