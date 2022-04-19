Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|4
|8
|.333
|3
___
Oklahoma City 10, El Paso 1
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3
Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 3
Tacoma 12, Albuquerque 11
Reno 1, Sacramento 0
No games scheduled
Salt Lake at Reno, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
