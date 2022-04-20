Trending:
Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 1:30 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 9 4 .692
Round Rock (Texas) 9 4 .692
El Paso (San Diego) 6 7 .462 3
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 8 .385 4
Sugar Land (Houston) 4 9 .308 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 7 6 .538
Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 6 .538
Reno (Arizona) 7 6 .538
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 7 6 .538
Tacoma (Seattle) 4 9 .308 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 10, El Paso 1

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 3

Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 3

Tacoma 12, Albuquerque 11

Reno 1, Sacramento 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 4, Salt Lake 3

Round Rock 3, Albuquerque 2

Sugar Land 11, Tacoma 5

Oklahoma City 10, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 9, El Paso 7

Wednesday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

