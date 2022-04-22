Trending:
Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 1:19 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Round Rock (Texas) 11 4 .733
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 10 5 .667 1
El Paso (San Diego) 7 8 .467 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 10 .333 6
Sugar Land (Houston) 5 10 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 7 .533
Reno (Arizona) 8 7 .533
Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 7 .533
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 8 7 .533
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 10 .333 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Albuquerque 1

Oklahoma City 9, Sacramento 8

Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 2

Reno 7, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 12, El Paso 5

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 1

Salt Lake 7, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

El Paso 6, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

