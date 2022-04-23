Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 1:21 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 11 5 .688
Round Rock (Texas) 11 5 .688
El Paso (San Diego) 8 8 .500 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 10 .375 5
Sugar Land (Houston) 6 10 .375 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 7 .562
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 8 .500 1
Reno (Arizona) 8 8 .500 1
Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 8 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 11 .312 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 1

Salt Lake 7, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Oklahoma City 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

El Paso 6, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque 10, Round Rock 7

Salt Lake 6, Reno 2

Oklahoma City 1, Sacramento 0

Sugar Land 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings

El Paso 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories