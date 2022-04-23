On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 11:19 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 11 5 .688
Round Rock (Texas) 11 5 .688
El Paso (San Diego) 8 8 .500 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 10 .375 5
Sugar Land (Houston) 6 10 .375 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 7 .562
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 8 .500 1
Reno (Arizona) 8 8 .500 1
Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 8 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 11 .312 4

___

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque 10, Round Rock 7

Salt Lake 6, Reno 2

Oklahoma City 1, Sacramento 0

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Sugar Land 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings

El Paso 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Reno at El Paso, 8:05, p.m.

Sacramento at Albuqueque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories