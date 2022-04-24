Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|13
|.278
|5
Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 2.
Reno 5, Salt Lake 4
Sugar Land 4, Tacoma 2
Sacramento 12, Oklahoma City 1
Las Vegas 5, El Paso 2
Albuquerque 9, Round Rock 6
El Paso 6, Las Vegas 5
Sacramento 2, Oklahoma City 1
Reno 6, Salt Lake 3
Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 2
No games scheduled.
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 8:05, p.m.
Sacramento at Albuqueque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
