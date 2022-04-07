Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|El Paso (San Diego)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
___
El Paso 13, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2
Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 2
Sacramento 7, Sugar Land 6
Las Vegas 3, Reno 2
El Paso 6, Round Rock 2
Albuquerque 6, Oklahoma City 5
Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 5
Sacramento 4, Sugar Land 3
Reno 8, Las Vegas 7
El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.