Sports News

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 2:32 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
El Paso (San Diego) 3 1 .750
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 1 .750
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 3 .250 2
Round Rock (Texas) 1 3 .250 2
Sugar Land (Houston) 0 4 .000 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (San Francisco) 4 0 1.000
Reno (Arizona) 3 1 .750 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 2 1 .667
Tacoma (Seattle) 1 2 .333
Las Vegas (Oakland) 1 3 .250 3

___

Thursday’s Games

El Paso 8, Round Rock 7

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 6, Sugar Land 0

Salt Lake 14, Tacoma 1

Reno 6, Las Vegas 4

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 11, El Paso 3

Oklahoma City 8, Albuquerque 3

Sacramento 7, Sugar Land 6, 12 innings

Salt Lake at Tacoma, ppd.

Reno 7, Las Vegas 1

Saturday’s Games

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8 p.m., 2nd game

El Paso at Round Rock 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 2:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

