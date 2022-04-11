On Air: The Search for Accountability
Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 1:37 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 1 .833
El Paso (San Diego) 3 3 .500 2
Round Rock (Texas) 3 3 .500 2
Sugar Land (Houston) 2 4 .333 3
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 5 .167 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Sacramento (San Francisco) 4 2 .667
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 2 .667
Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500 1
Reno (Arizona) 3 3 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 2 4 .333 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 5, Reno 4

Round Rock 3, El Paso 2

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 6

Sugar Land 8, Sacramento 1

Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

