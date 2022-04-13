Trending:
Sports News

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 12:43 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 2 .714
El Paso (San Diego) 4 3 .571 1
Round Rock (Texas) 4 3 .571 1
Sugar Land (Houston) 2 5 .286 3
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 6 .143 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 2 .667
Reno (Arizona) 4 3 .571 ½
Sacramento (San Francisco) 4 3 .571 ½
Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 4 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 5, Reno 4

Round Rock 3, El Paso 2

Oklahoma City 12, Albuquerque 6

Sugar Land 8, Sacramento 1

Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 1

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 11, Sacramento 4

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 6

Tacoma 10, Albuquerque 9, 10 innings

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, ppd.

El Paso 13, Oklahoma City 11

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 6:35 p.m., 1st game

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento at Reno, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Top Stories